The man charged with allegedly sucker-punching actor Steve Buscemi in Manhattan last month had a 19-page-long rap sheet listing previous crimes out of state, according to statements made in court Tuesday.

Clifton Williams, 50, faced a judge in Manhattan Criminal Court on June 4 for arraignment on two assault cases, including the May 8 attack on Buscemi, 66, near East 27th Street and Third Avenue as the “Boardwalk Empire” star stood on the sidewalk looking at his cellphone.

Williams is accused of punching Buscemi, sending the veteran character actor falling to the ground, and leaving him bleeding, bruised, and swollen.

Law enforcement sources said Williams had allegedly sucker-punched a 22-year-old man on East 15th Street and Third Avenue, just nine minutes before the Buscemi assault.

“Clifton Williams allegedly assaulted two men who were walking on Third Avenue within the span of 10 minutes. No person should fear for their safety when walking through Manhattan and those who threaten or harm pedestrians will be held accountable,” Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said. “I hope the victims continue to heal from these unprovoked attacks.”

According to Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Barry, Williams has an extensive criminal history in both Kentucky and Florida which spanned several years, including a slew of assault charges and attempting to evade police.

Williams was additionally arrested in March for violating his Kentucky parole.

Williams’ lawyer, Molly Kalmus, argued for her client’s release because he needs to communicate with counsel for an ongoing, unrelated class-action lawsuit. Judge Althea Drysdale tersely pointed out that Rikers Island has phone access.

Williams is charged with one count of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, and was ordered held on $150,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond. He is next due back in court on Aug. 20.