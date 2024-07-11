Alleged wheelchair-bound killer who dumped woman’s body in Kips Bay remains defiant after being charged with murder

Chad Irish, the wheelchair-bound man who allegedly killed Yazmeen Williams in Kips Bay last week and dumped her body in the trash, remained defiant on Wednesday night as he was officially charged with murder.

According to police sources and locals living around East 28th Street and 2nd Avenue, 55-year-old Chad Irish was spotted by residents and caught on video dragging the body of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams — wrapped in a blue sleeping bag — out of the NYCHA Straus Houses on July 5 before dumping it in the trash on East 27th Street. Police brass say unwitting residents even held the building’s door for him as he dragged the corpse.

“Chad Irish is removing that package, a sleeping bag, from the location in his wheelchair; quite a few residents were more than happy to hold the door open for him as he wheeled the body down the street,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Still, even with all the evidence stacked against him, Irish protested his innocence to reporters as detectives wheeled him out of the 13th Precinct.

“I didn’t do anything,” he said, as he was slowly loaded into the back of a police van. When amNewYork Metro asked him about the contents of the sleeping bag, he responded: “I don’t know what bag you are talking about.”

Irish was cuffed on Monday evening by police on the 9th floor of 224-226 East 28th Street after he allegedly flashed a gun at neighbors. However, when EMS and cops brought Irish down on a stretcher, locals set upon him, landing punches as Williams’ distraught mother called for his death.

“You killed my daughter,” Nicole Williams hollered. “Please kill him!”

Police say Yazmeen Williams died of a gunshot wound to the head days before she was set to start a new job at NYCHA. Cops also say she lived with Irish. He himself denied this, claiming to hardly know her.

“She walked my dog,” he said. “I really don’t know who you are talking about.”

The dog in question was taken to the ASPCA as Irish heads to face a judge on a slew of charges, including murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and concealment of a human corpse.

“They said I did something to somebody,” he added before being taken away.

Meanwhile, Williams’ mother told amNewYork Metro that she is devastated by the loss.

“She was an angel. She was alive. And she’s gonna always shine,” Nicole Williams said. “She’s gonna live with me forever.”