Teen stabbed outside Manhattan Dunkin’ shop following argument: cops

Cops in Manhattan are looking for the suspect who stabbed a teenager outside a Dunkin’ shop on Friday night.

According to police sources, the 17-year-old boy was attacked with an unknown sharp object outside the donut shop at 476 2nd Ave. in Kips Bay at around 8:50 p.m. on July 19 after an argument turned violent.

A witness told amNewYork Metro that they saw the victim, who suffered a puncture wound to the shoulder, and a friend run into the popular coffee shop seeking aid.

“Two guys came in just before we closed and asked for help, to call 911 because one of them got stabbed,” said a Dunkin’ employee who asked not to be named. The worker claimed he has seen more violence in the area as of late. “It’s gotten really bad over here.”

EMS and officers from the 13th Precinct rushed inside the storefront to find the wounded teen slumped in the corner of the store, with a friend holding paper towels against the wound.

First responders helped the victim to an ambulance where EMS bandaged the boy before rushing him to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The victim’s friend, who was instrumental in getting him help, told amNewYork Metro that “I wish it was me stabbed.”

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the victim and perpetrator were known to each other. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.