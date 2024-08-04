Two men injured in shooting near Upper East Side migrant shelter

Two men were shot on the Upper East Side Sunday afternoon not far from a migrant shelter, the third shooting of its kind in as many weeks, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops from the 23rd Precinct rushed to East 97th Street and Third Avenue where they found two 23-year-old men sustaining gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the right arm and hip, while the other was struck in the right knee. EMS whisked both victims to Cornell Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Cops say the gunmen donned black ski masks and fled on foot northbound on Third Avenue.

Police on the scene reported that they are still trying to determine if the bloodshed was related to the migrant shelter or the NYCHA Washington Houses, which are located across the street from one another.

Blood could be seen smeared across the sidewalk as police cordoned off the entire block amid the investigation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.