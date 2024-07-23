Brooklyn shooting carnage: NYPD releases images of gunman behind two murders in seven minutes

The NYPD have released new images of the man they believe gunned down three people near a Brooklyn migrant shelter on Sunday night, leaving two men dead and another still fighting for his life.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD has released new images of the man they now believe gunned down three people near a Brooklyn migrant shelter on Sunday night, killing two of the victims and leaving a third fighting for his life.

According to police sources, detectives are zeroing in on a man caught on surveillance video they now believe is responsible for both shootings that took place on July 21.

Initially, police reported that Arturo Jose Rodriguez-Marcano was fatally shot in the chest near the Steuben Playground at the corner of Flushing Avenue and Steuben Street, across from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Clinton Hill, at about 11:44 p.m. Sunday night after an argument.

But upon further investigation, law enforcement sources said, cops now believe his killer might be the same gunman who opened fire outside a migrant shelter three blocks away, at 29 Ryerson St., just seven minutes later.

In that shooting, 21-year-old Enny DeJesus Urbina Mendez suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, left leg, and left shoulder while a 59-year-old man was struck in the head.

EMS rushed Rodriguez-Marcano to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead while Mendez lost his life at Bellevue Hospital. The 59-year-old remains in critical condition.

The 88th Precinct responded to both deadly incidents. Year-to-date, the precinct had only seen one homicide and two shootings as of July 14, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Both shootings outraged local residents and elected officials, including state Attorney General Letitia James, a Brooklyn native.

“My office is working with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and local elected officials to get information about these shootings and inform the community,” James said in a statement. “We must do more to protect our communities from the dangers of gun violence and ensure that all our neighbors have access to the support they need and feel safe on our streets.”

“We mourn this senseless loss of life and remain committed to fighting all gun violence across our city,” added City Council Member Crystal Hudson, who represents the area.

Police said the suspect, who was last seen wearing all black with an Adidas shirt, was observed by witnesses fleeing the scene of the shooting on a dark moped northbound on Ryerson Street.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.