Two men were fatally gunned down and a third remains in critical condition in a pair of two separate Brooklyn shootings, near a Migrant Shelter on Sunday, authorities said.

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a pair of separate shootings only three blocks apart, within seven minutes of each other, on Sunday night that left two men dead and a third victim critically wounded.

Police sources said a man was fatally shot at the Steuben Playground, located near the corner of Flushing Avenue and Steuben Street, across from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Clinton Hill at about 11:44 p.m. on July 21.

Moments later, two men were shot outside a migrant shelter three blocks away from the playground, at 29 Ryerson St. One of the men died, and the other was listed in critical condition.

Both shootings, at this time, do not appear to be connected to each other. The carnage occurred within the confines of the 88th Precinct, which year-to-date had only seen one homicide and two shootings as of July 14, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Regarding the playground shooting, 88th Precinct officers responded to the location after receiving a 911 about a person shot at the location.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, an unidentified man in his 30s, shot in the chest. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot after getting involved in a verbal dispute with another man, who pulled the trigger on him.

EMS rushed the wounded man to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police described the gunman as a man with a dark complexion believed to be about 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Less than 10 minutes later, at 11:51 p.m. on July 21, 88th Precinct officers were called to Ryerson Street migrant shelter after two more men were shot just outside the facility at 29 Ryerson St.

In this incident,police said a 21-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body while a 59-year-old man was shot in the head. Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital where the 21-year-old man two succumbed to his wounds. The 59-year-old remains fighting for his life.

Police did not immediately have a description of the perpetrator or a motive for the carnage. The NYPD did not state whether the victims resided at the shelter.

However, sources familiar with the investigation report that a gunman was seen fleeing the scene in a moped.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.