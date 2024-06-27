The power of women: Anzhelika Steen Olsen’s triumphant journey

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the vibrant tapestry of New York City, where dreams take flight and resilience shapes destinies, Anzhelika Steen Olsen’s story shines as a beacon of triumph, transformation, and the unyielding power of women. Born in Russia and finding her true home in the heart of Manhattan, Anzhelika’s career journey is a testament to her indomitable spirit, spanning high finance, fashion design, and philanthropy.

From High Finance to Haute Couture

Anzhelika’s professional voyage began in the demanding corridors of high finance. Yet, her creative soul yearned for expression. Armed with a design degree from F.I.T Manhattan, she eventually reignited her passion for design—a spark that blazed even brighter after embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood. This transition led to the birth of her award-winning handbag line, a brand that would soon become a staple on the red carpets of Hollywood, adored by celebrities such as Halle Berry, Kathryn Winnick, and Kerry Washington.

Her handbags, synonymous with elegance and sophistication, found their place on the shelves of major department stores and online platforms, a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and design prowess. Anzhelika’s ability to blend artistic vision with business acumen is a hallmark of her multifaceted career.

Philanthropy: A Heartfelt Mission

Anzhelika’s journey did not stop at fashion. Her commitment to making a positive impact on the world led her to co-found Eliann Media Consultants and the non-profit organization theSHERgroup.org. This platform, dedicated to empowering women and addressing critical issues such as teenage mental health and human trafficking, exemplifies her dedication to creating meaningful change.

One of her most notable philanthropic achievements is the U-For-Ukraine Benefit Concert, which she created and produced. This landmark event garnered widespread celebrity support and raised essential funds to provide medical supplies, food, and facilitate the evacuation of over 2,000 Ukrainian people, including orphans, at the onset of the war. This initiative highlighted Anzhelika’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts and her ability to mobilize resources for those in dire need.

A Versatile Professional

Anzhelika’s expertise extends beyond fashion and philanthropy. She is a skilled event producer, marketer, and PR specialist, with notable stints as a correspondent for InStyle magazine and collaborations with renowned brands like Maxim and Blanc. Her versatility is further demonstrated through her successful revival and production of The Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala, supporting the UN’s #HeForShe initiative and amplifying voices for gender equality and equity.

Celebrating Sisterhood: SHER Dinners

Anzhelika’s dedication to philanthropy is exemplified through her annual SHER luncheons, which raise funds for various charitable organizations, including veterans, autism, and cancer organizations. These exclusive, invitation-only events bring together NYC’s visionaries and trailblazers for an evening of transformative intimacy and impactful change.

The SHER dinners, relaunching as “Woman to Woman,” are a heartfelt gathering of remarkable women from all walks of life, spanning three generations. These dinners celebrate vulnerability and the power of sisterhood, offering a sacred space for meaningful conversations, diverse perspectives, and the celebration of feminine accomplishments. Through inspiring speakers and unforgettable experiences, these evenings honor the shared humanity and positive influences that bind us all.

A Life Dedicated to Excellence

Outside her professional endeavors, Anzhelika is a devoted mother to her 15-year-old daughter and serves as a board member of GershwinCompetition.org. She also holds the role of VP at the International Academy of Arts, Sciences, Edu, and Business. Residing in New York City, Anzhelika epitomizes a commitment to excellence in all aspects of her multifaceted career and philanthropic pursuits.

Anzhelika Steen Olsen’s journey is a triumphant narrative of resilience, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to empowering women. Her ability to transition seamlessly between high finance, fashion, and philanthropy is a testament to her dynamic spirit and visionary leadership. In every handbag, every philanthropic initiative, and every SHER dinner, Anzhelika embodies the power of women to create, inspire, and transform the world. Follow theShergroup.org for more information.