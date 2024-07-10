The radiant ascent of Halim Flowers, Art is the Nexus and a showcase at the ARLO Williamsburg

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the intoxicating glow of a midsummer’s evening, the Arlo Williamsburg’s Lobby Bar shall transform into a sanctum of creative splendor. On Wednesday, July 17th, a gathering of art lovers, collectors, and enthusiasts will witness the latest marvel in the world of contemporary art. The air will be thick with anticipation, as the visionary artist Halim Flowers unveils his latest exhibition, “Art is the Nexus.”

Halim Flowers, a luminary whose works are as evocative as they are transformative, will stand at the helm of this dazzling spectacle. His art, a vibrant testament to human resilience and connection, finds a fitting home in this newest endeavor. Curated by the perceptive Jasmine Arakel, “Art is the Nexus” promises not just an exhibition, but a revelation. It is the latest jewel in the crown of the Arlo Living Room Gallery series, an inspired project dedicated to democratizing contemporary art by integrating it into the inviting public spaces of Arlo Hotels.

About “Art is the Nexus”

“Art is the Nexus” is not merely a collection of paintings; it is an odyssey through the intricate web of human connection. Flowers’ work pulsates with a fervent belief that art, much like language, is a bridge that spans the chasms of our differences, weaving us into a collective tapestry of shared experience. His pieces are imbued with a raw, cerebral intensity, urging the observer to transcend the mundane and embrace the profound.

Each painting is a dialogue between color and form, a symphony of hues that resonate with the viewer’s innermost emotions. Flowers delves deep into the essence of human connection, exploring how the origins and interconnections of words mirror the way art weaves together the fabric of our lives. His art is a call to unity, an invitation to see beyond our divisions and recognize the beauty in our shared humanity.

The Artist’s Journey

Halim Flowers has become a beacon in the art world, his talent recognized and celebrated across the globe. His recent participation in the Venice Biennale solidified his place among contemporary art’s most revered figures. His public speaking engagements, including his electrifying TEDx Talk on criminal justice reform, have captivated audiences worldwide, highlighting his dual commitment to artistic excellence and social justice.

Flowers’ journey is one of continual evolution, his works reflecting the dynamism of his thought and the depth of his compassion. His art is a testament to the transformative power of creativity, a force that has carried him from the shadows of adversity to the bright lights of international acclaim.

The Evening’s Allure



As the sun sets over Williamsburg, casting its golden glow over the city, the Arlo Hotel’s Lobby Bar will come alive with the vibrant energy of the assembled guests. The evening promises to be one of intellectual stimulation and sensory delight. Guests will mingle with like-minded individuals, savor specially crafted drink specials, and groove to the eclectic sounds of the DJ. This open-to-the-public event is an invitation to bring friends, lovers, colleagues, and open minds for an unforgettable night of fine art, refreshing libations, and stimulating discussions.

Adding to the evening’s allure, Halim Flowers and Executive Director of Media and Communications, Avalon Ashley Bellos, will engage in a brief yet insightful discussion about the exhibited artworks and the inspiration driving them. This is also a unique opportunity to purchase one of these captivating pieces.

Please note that photography will be taking place throughout the event, capturing the vibrant atmosphere and the captivating interactions. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a night where art, community, and passion converge. We look forward to seeing you there.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 17th

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Lobby Bar, Arlo Williamsburg, 96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

About Arlo Living Room Gallery Series

The Arlo Living Room Gallery Series was created by Jasmine Arakel with a mission to make contemporary art accessible to everyone by showcasing it in the inviting public spaces of Arlo Hotels.

About DTR Modern

DTR Modern is a premier art gallery specializing in the acquisition and sale of modern and contemporary art, committed to fostering a deeper appreciation for the visual arts. The galleries can be found in Soho, Boston, Washington, DC, and Palm Beach. Visit dtrmodern.com for further information.

For invitation, please contact: Avalon Ashley Bellos, Executive Director of Media and Communicationsabellos@dtrmodern.com