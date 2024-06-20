Art and altruism: A daring symphony of philanthropy and fine art at the Bailey House ART HOUSE benefit

Event honoree Mickalene Thomas speaks to invited guests during the 2024 Art House Benefit for Bailey House at The Bowery Hotel on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works)

As the sun plunged behind the jagged skyline, casting a lurid glow over the Bowery Hotel, the second annual ART HOUSE benefit kicked off on June 17, 2024. This was no ordinary evening—it was a frenetic collision of art and altruism, a high-octane celebration of compassion, creativity, and community, orchestrated by Bailey House. Bailey House, a trailblazing organization dedicated to providing housing and supportive services for individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, reimagined its legacy Gala + Auction into a vibrant affair, where art insiders, patrons, and philanthropists united for a common cause.

The evening began with a sophisticated cocktail reception, setting the stage for the awards presentation that followed. This year, the spotlight shone on the illustrious Mickalene Thomas, who was honored with the 2024 Gina Quattrochi Arts & Legacy Award. Thomas, a multidisciplinary visual artist, is revered not only for her artistic genius but also for her unwavering advocacy for inclusivity, representation, and diversity. Her work, rich with narratives about identity, race, gender, and beauty, has sparked conversations and inspired many, making her a beacon of advocacy in the art world.

The Gina Quattrochi Arts & Legacy Award held profound significance, created to honor the memory of the indomitable Gina Quattrochi, Bailey House’s longtime CEO. Quattrochi’s legacy of relentless advocacy for the marginalized communities of New York City continues to resonate, making the award a tribute to her extraordinary contributions. Mickalene Thomas joined a distinguished lineage of previous honorees, including luminaries such as Nan Goldin, Nicole Eisenman, and Whoopi Goldberg. Each of these individuals has left an indelible mark on the cultural and philanthropic landscape, embodying the spirit of compassion and activism that Bailey House champions.

The crescendo of the evening was the highly anticipated auction, powered by Artsy, offering both live and silent bidding on an array of artworks from renowned and emerging artists. The silent auction, accessible online from June 4-18, featured pieces by Nicole Eisenman, Pacifico Silano, and nearly 40 other artists, each work a testament to the diversity and dynamism of contemporary art. The live auction, conducted by the charismatic Robbie Gordy, showcased works by Mickalene Thomas, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Herb Ritts. These masterpieces, displayed in the ethereal setting of the Bowery Hotel, ignited the passions of art lovers and collectors alike.

The success of ART HOUSE was a testament to the collaborative spirit of its esteemed leadership. Co-chairs Sandra Bernhard, Kimberly Drew, Nan Goldin, and others, alongside a dedicated benefit committee, galvanized a community of supporters who share a vision of a world where art and advocacy go hand in hand. Their collective effort underscored the belief that art can be a powerful catalyst for change, fostering a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

As the ART HOUSE benefit unfolded, it served as a poignant reminder that the intersection of philanthropy and fine art is not merely a point of convergence but a dynamic space where new possibilities are born. Through the lens of this event, we witnessed the transformative power of art to heal, inspire, and drive social change. Bailey House’s ART HOUSE was more than a benefit; it was a celebration of humanity’s enduring spirit, a testament to the belief that art, in all its forms, can make a profound difference in the world.

For those inspired by this event, there is an ongoing opportunity to make a difference. Reach out to Bailey House and Housing Works to learn how you can support their missions and continue the work of creating a world where everyone has access to housing, healthcare, and the hope for a brighter future.