Every year on the 17th mile of the New York City Marathon, you’ll find one of the most passionate group of supporters shaking orange pom-poms in matching orange shirts. It’s the cheering section for Fred’s Team, representing Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), and they’re rooting for more than just the runners.

Fred’s Team member Scarlett James knows the power of the group firsthand.

At only 6 years old, James received a diagnosis that would change her life forever. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 T-cell leukemia and lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects T-cells in the body. After years of treatment by MSK in Manhattan, James was declared cancer-free in 2019. Now, James and her family stay connected with the hospital that helped her and thousands of others recover from cancer.

To date, James has helped raise over $4 million for MSK for pediatric research. In the lead-up to the marathon, James and her family have already raised $250,000—well on their way to their goal of $300,000.

“The marathon has been very closely tied to my family.” James said. “I think something that is very well known is that the run goes past MSK, so when you’re in-patient, you can watch the runners go by. Everyone is very excited for the day because there’s a real big energy both outside and inside the hospital.”

Her connection with the New York City Marathon runs in her family, as many of her close family members have participated. Although currently ineligible to compete in the marathon due to only being 17, James hopes to one day run herself.

“My family, my mom, my uncle, my cousins, so much of my close family has been running for years and years,” James said. “Every year, in the back of my mind, I always realize that ‘soon enough, it’s going to be my turn. I definitely want to try. I don’t know how well I’d do, but I think it would be incredible to be able to run.”

This year, her mother and uncle will be running for Fred’s Team. Even though she has seen them run before, James still feels emotions whenever her family members pass by.

“It’s very cool.” James said. “I always cry a little bit every single year. My uncle is so sweet, him and my mom always have ‘I run for Scarlet’ or ‘I run for my daughter.’ Whenever I see that I always get a little emotional. It’s definitely a little heartbreaking, but it’s also really inspiring. I know that there are so many other people who do it for people they love.”

Since her remission, it has remained important to James to not only raise money for MSK but to help the children who are also dealing with cancer. James has remained connected to numerous patients and shared what she would tell a patient who asked her for advice.

“You’re not alone.” James said. “I think cancer, whether it’s pediatric or for adults, is a very lonely experience. I think that it’s a really important reminder that we aren’t alone. I think cancer has a very large community to it in terms of survivors, patients and relatives. So when I see younger children that might not know what’s going on, I know that they feel the full force of it. It’s important to remind them that they are completely supported no matter what and that there’s always someone there for them.”