Off-duty NYC Parks employee arrested in Queens for reckless motorcycle chase

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Hebron Joseph, who was apprehended around 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at Murdock Avenue and 198th Street. Sources said officers from the 113th Precinct observed Joseph performing reckless maneuvers on his motorcycle and, when they attempted to stop him, he fled the scene.

Joseph was slapped with a laundry list of charges, including: Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Violation of Local Law – A Misdemeanor, Obstruction of Government Administration 2nd Degree, Aggravated Harassment 2nd Degree, Fleeing Officer in Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief, Harassment 1st Degree, Menacing 3rd Degree, Bicycle Operating on Sidewalk, Disorderly Conduct, License Plate Violation Improper Plates, Motor Vehicle License Violation No License, and Speed Violation Imprudent Speed.

The Parks Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.