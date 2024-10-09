FDNY takes on three-alarm blaze at Staten Island church
A fire broke out in a Staten Island church on Tuesday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A three-alarm fire left an old church site heavily damaged in Staten Island on Tuesday night.
At 6:58 p.m. on Oct. 8, FDNY personnel responded to 1074 Castleton Ave. to find heavy fire throughout the second and third floors. Firefighters attempted an aggressive interior attack but, due to heavy fire conditions, were forced out and into a defensive operation.
A tower ladder used six hose to knock down the main body of fire. The fire was placed under control at 9:31 p.m.
Eight firefighters and one civilian with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.
