11-year-old girl raped in public bathroom in the Bronx, NYPD says

Police are looking for a suspect who is believed to be 14 to 16 years old.

Police have released a sketch of a teenager

Police have released a sketch of a teenager being sought in the rape of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx on Oct. 14, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Police are looking for a teenager who is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in a public bathroom in the Bronx earlier this month.

The girl encountered the boy, believed to be 14 to 16 years old, near the Hilton White Playground on Cauldwell Avenue, near East 163rd Street, in Morrisania at about 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, police said. 

The boy asked the girl to go into a public bathroom, and once inside, he raped her, police said. He then fled the location on foot. 

The girl went home and was taken to Montefiore Medical Center by private means. 

The victim didn't know her attacker by name, but recognized him from the neighborhood, police said. A sketch of the suspect was released by the NYPD Sunday evening in hopes of identifying him. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

