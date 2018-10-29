Police are looking for a teenager who is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in a public bathroom in the Bronx earlier this month.

The girl encountered the boy, believed to be 14 to 16 years old, near the Hilton White Playground on Cauldwell Avenue, near East 163rd Street, in Morrisania at about 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, police said.

The boy asked the girl to go into a public bathroom, and once inside, he raped her, police said. He then fled the location on foot.

The girl went home and was taken to Montefiore Medical Center by private means.

The victim didn't know her attacker by name, but recognized him from the neighborhood, police said. A sketch of the suspect was released by the NYPD Sunday evening in hopes of identifying him.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.