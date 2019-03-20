A retail union is working with a terminated employee of the Staten Island Amazon fulfillment center who filed a grievance contending the tech giant broke federal law by retaliating against him for trying to organize his co-workers.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union filed the grievance Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of Justin Rashad Long, who was fired in February. Long claimed he was dismissed because he was trying to work with co-workers to address concerns about break times, hourly quotas and safety issues at the fulfillment center, according to a news release.

"I plan to continue to support Amazon's workers in New York City as they fight to improve their workplaces, their jobs, and their lives. It’s a fight they can and should win," Long said in a statement.

Federal labor law forbids employers to terminate workers solely because they were engaged in union organizing.

Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about the grievance or Long's dismissal.

The retail union's president, Stuart Appelbaum, said Amazon should have taken Long's concerns seriously, and he encouraged Long's colleagues in Staten Island to speak out about workplace issues.

"Now is the moment for all of New York to rally around Rashad and Amazon’s workers. Amazon must show that it will treat all of its workers with respect and address their concerns," Appelbaum said in a statement.

The NLRB did not respond to inquiries about how the filing will be handled.

In February, Amazon abandoned plans to build a $2.5 billion campus for about 25,000 workers in Long Island City, which Long had rallied against.

Back when the e-retailer was advancing plans in Queens, its vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, when asked by the City Council speaker, said Amazon would not commit to neutrality if its workers unionized.