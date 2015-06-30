Amber Alert canceled for missing East Harlem toddler

The 3-year-old girl was taken by her father, police say.

A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon and found a couple hours later, police said.

The girl, who was not immediately identified, was taken from East 102nd Street, between First and Second Avenues.

Police were notified just before 1 p.m.

The girl, who was in a red stroller, was put into a black Dodge Durango with New York plates.

Her father is believed to be emotionally disturbed, police said. An amber alert was issued at about 3 p.m. and canceled minutes later.