Explore public New York City art installations all summer long safely during the pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Yorkers can explore public art for free while navigating through the pandemic this summer.

NYC & Company has officially launched All In NYC: Public Art Edition, which will be showcasing dozens of free, public art programs across the five boroughs for New Yorkers now, and eventually visitors, to safely explore, this summer and beyond.

“As New York City gradually emerges from the COVID-19 shutdown and more businesses begin to safely reopen, we encourage New Yorkers and those in the surrounding communities to take advantage of the many free, public art offerings that are located in their own backyard,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “We know how vital art is, not just to our city, but to those who will eventually return from around the globe to see our world-class cultural institutions. We are honored to present these extraordinary pieces through All In NYC: Public Art Edition beginning this summer and, in the months to come.”

From now through 2021, the new exhibitions being presented will highlight the vision and talent of new artists, as well as some of the most accomplished artists of our time. Some artworks are currently on display, while others will be made available later this year.

“I am honored to join my colleagues at dozens of New York cultural institutions and organizations who are coming together, at one of the most important moments in our city’s history, to bring the healing power of art to all New Yorkers,” said Adam Weinberg, the Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum of American Art and member of The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery. “From the Black Lives Matter murals painted on iconic city streets, to David Hammons’ Days End installation on the Hudson River water front, art knows no boundaries. As the five boroughs begin the recovery process, All In NYC: Public Art Edition will bring together these accessible works of art free to the public.”

For a full list of installations or more information, visit nycgo.com/publicart. The website contains an interactive map featuring the locations where the projects can be found, for members of the public to visit as they safely begin to explore the City once again.