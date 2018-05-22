News Barbara Underwood selected as interim attorney general by NYS Legislature Underwood took over as acting attorney general after Eric Schneiderman resigned earlier in May amid abuse allegations. Barbara Underwood will officially serve the rest of the year as interim attorney general, Gov. Cuomo announced on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Photo Credit: New York Attorney General’s Office By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated May 22, 2018 5:46 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood will remain in the top post until the end of the year, the state senate and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday. Underwood took over as attorney general after Eric Schneiderman resigned earlier in May amid allegations of physical abuse against several women. Underwood was previously the state solicitor general and is the first woman to hold the office in New York. “It is a tremendous honor,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’ve served in many roles in government throughout my career. But I believe this job — at this moment in history — is the most important job I have ever had.” recommended reading 7 fast facts about Acting New York AG Barbara Underwood Barbara Underwood is the first woman to serve as New York attorney general, officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, Cuomo said Underwood is “a brilliant legal mind and an extraordinarily qualified attorney who has argued 20 cases before the Supreme Court, and she will provide strong leadership and important continuity in the office of Attorney General during these challenging times.” State Senate Majority Leader John J. Flanagan (R-East Northport) commended Underwood’s “willingness to serve the people of New York” and said she “has an outstanding resume and I have absolute confidence she will continue to ably lead this office for the remainder of the year.” By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.