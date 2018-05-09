LATEST PAPER
Cops searching for baby after Queens woman says she disposed of body: NYPD

The 23-year-old woman told police she had given birth to an unresponsive baby on Sunday.

A Queens woman told police on Wednesday she disposed of a baby after giving birth on Sunday, the NYPD said.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Police are looking for a newborn baby who may have been thrown in the trash after a woman showed up at a Queens hospital on Wednesday suffering from stomach pain, according to the NYPD.

The 23-year-old woman went to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center complaining of severe stomach pain, police said. Doctors discovered she had suffered a trauma consistent with giving birth recently.

The woman told police, who were called to the hospital at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, that she had given birth to an unresponsive baby at her Queens home on Sunday.

She said she then disposed of the baby, police said.

The woman had not been charged with any crime, as of Wednesday afternoon.

