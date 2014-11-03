Bernard Spitzer dies: Eliot Spitzer’s father and real estate magnate was 90

Real estate magnate and philanthropist Bernard Spitzer, father to former Gov. Eliot Spitzer, died Saturday at 90.

Spitzer died at his home on 200 Central Park South after a long fight Parkinson’s disease, according to a spokeswoman.

Starting with a seven-story brick apartment building in Riverdale in 1954, Spitzer’s real estate empire grew to include the Crown Building on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street and the 57-story Corinthean apartment tower, according to his spokeswoman, Lisa Linden. The family firm, now run by Eliot Spitzer, recently purchased a development site at Hudson Yards.

There is an architecture school at City College and an American Museum of Natural History room on human origins that bears the name of Spitzer and his wife Anne.

Memorial services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Chapel on 180 W. 76th St. and shiva will be at 4 p.m. at the Spitzer home on Central Park South.