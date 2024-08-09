Election Year Secret: The Best Time to Buy a House in 2024

This fall is shaping up to be an ideal time to check out amNY Home Pros. Industry experts point to a rare combination of factors — including home interest rates coming down — that point to the fall being the best time to buy a house in 2024.

“We’re expecting the Fed to lower the interest rate, which will bring down mortgage rates,” said Julia Boland, of The Boland Team in New York City. “Typically, lower rates increase demand, but this year’s presidential election might change that dynamic.”

Historically, presidential election years see a lull in housing transactions as buyers become distracted by political events. However, past data suggests that elections have minimal long-term impact on the economy or housing market.

“This is a great time for a buyer to not only get a lower mortgage rate, but get in without a lot of demand before prices go up,” said Boland.

