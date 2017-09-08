Boat fire in East River leads to water rescue, FDNY says

The fire broke out on “The Jewel” around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

Nearly 100 people were rescued from a boat in the East River Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in the engine room, police and fire officials said.

The fire was reported on “The Jewel” around 11:30 a.m. as the boat moved through the East River near Governors Island, officials said. The FDNY had initially said the fire was on a ferry.

Fire officials said 96 people were on board the boat. They were evacuated to Pier 11/Wall Street via a commercial tug boat, police said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The FDNY’s Marine Battalion extinguished the blaze, which was contained to just the engine room, officials said. The NYPD’s Harbor Unit also assisted in the rescue efforts, police said.