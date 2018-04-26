News Bodies found in NYC rivers, Queens park, NYPD says None of the bodies were immediately identified. Two bodies were found hours apart on Tuesday, one in a Queens park and another in the Hudson River, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 26, 2018 8:08 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Four bodies were found in city waters in three days, and a fifth was discovered in a marshy area of a Queens park, police said. The body of a man in his 30s was found in the Harlem River, near 135th Street, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, at about 4:20 p.m., the body of a woman in her 20s was pulled from the East River near Pier 16 in lower Manhattan. Both were pronounced dead at the scenes and their identifications were pending, cops said. On Tuesday, a body was found floating in the Hudson River near Battery Park at about 7:45 a.m. It was badly decomposed and could not immediately be identified, police said. A fourth body, of a man in his 30s, was pulled from the water near the Mill Basin Bridge in Brooklyn at about 9:25 a.m. Monday, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death in all the cases, and the investigations are ongoing. The recent discoveries are likely because of warmer water temperatures, which cause bodies to float, the city’s former chief medical examiner, Dr. Michael Baden, told the New York Post. Another body, of a man believed to be in his 20s, was found by someone hiking in Kissena Park, near 161st Street, in East Flushing on Tuesday. The man had trauma to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.