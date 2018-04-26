Four bodies were found in city waters in three days, and a fifth was discovered in a marshy area of a Queens park, police said.

The body of a man in his 30s was found in the Harlem River, near 135th Street, at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, at about 4:20 p.m., the body of a woman in her 20s was pulled from the East River near Pier 16 in lower Manhattan.

Both were pronounced dead at the scenes and their identifications were pending, cops said.

On Tuesday, a body was found floating in the Hudson River near Battery Park at about 7:45 a.m. It was badly decomposed and could not immediately be identified, police said.

A fourth body, of a man in his 30s, was pulled from the water near the Mill Basin Bridge in Brooklyn at about 9:25 a.m. Monday, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death in all the cases, and the investigations are ongoing.

The recent discoveries are likely because of warmer water temperatures, which cause bodies to float, the city’s former chief medical examiner, Dr. Michael Baden, told the New York Post.

Another body, of a man believed to be in his 20s, was found by someone hiking in Kissena Park, near 161st Street, in East Flushing on Tuesday. The man had trauma to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.