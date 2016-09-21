Bronx auto body shop robbery leads to employee’s death, NYPD says

The suspects were wearing masks, gloves and hoodies, police said.

The employee of a Bronx auto body shop was found dead hours after the shop was robbed, police said. Photo Credit: Vincent Barone

A man, believed to be an employee of a Bronx auto body shop, was found dead in the back seat of his car Tuesday night, following a robbery of the shop, police said.

Robert Bishun, 36, had a zip tie around his neck, cops said. He was transported to Montefiore Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident began when police responded to a call about a robbery at the shop on Stillwell Avenue in Morris Park at about 8:50 p.m.

Two suspects, wearing masks, gloves and hoodies, had tied up two customers at the shop and placed them inside the trunks of two vehicles, police said.

The customers were able to free themselves, but when they returned to the shop, the suspects and Bishun were missing, cops said.

Bishun was later found at about 11:15 p.m. inside his car on Broadway, along Van Cortlandt Park, in Fieldston, police said.

One of the customers was Bishun’s cousin, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.