Bronx car crash sends several to hospital

An alleged drunken driver flipped his car after hitting a minivan in the Bronx Sunday morning, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was driving on the Cross Bronx Expressway near White Plains Road just after 9 a.m. when he slammed into a parked Chrysler Town & Country minivan with three people inside, police said.

He allegedly tried to run after his car overturned, police said.

The man was caught and taken to Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, along with the others injured in the crash, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Charges in the incident were pending last night.