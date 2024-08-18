Bronx creep who groped woman and exposed himself to her still at large

Police in the Bronx say they are searching for a creep who not only forcibly touched a woman but also exposed himself last week.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx say they are searching for a street creep who forcibly touched a woman and exposed himself to her last week.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 15 near the corner of Grand Avenue and West 174th Street in Morris Heights.

Law enforcement sources said the man approached a 25-year-old woman from behind as she walked through the area, and grabbed her buttocks.

When she turned around, cops reported, the man exposed his genitals to the woman. Police say the suspect fled on foot after the disturbing act.

The incident was reported to the 46th Precinct. Police said the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

The perpetrator was caught on surveillance video and is described as lugging a large backpack over his shirtless back and wearing beige shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this individual can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.