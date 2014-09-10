Fire sweeps through Bronx homes, two seriously injured

A three-alarm fire in the Bronx Wednesday morning injured several people, including two seriously, and took out at least two …

A three-alarm fire in the Bronx Wednesday morning injured several people, including two seriously, and took out at least two homes before being brought under control nearly two hours later, said an FDNY spokesman.

The flames broke out on the first floor of a Decatur Avenue home in the Norwood area at about 7:30 a.m., the spokesman said. It quickly escalated, spreading to the home next door.

The blaze was finally brought under control at 9:19, the spokesman said.

Seven people suffered minor injuries, the spokesman said, and four were taken to area hospitals. It was not immediately clear where the people who were injured were in the homes at the time of the fire.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

At least two homes will need heavy repairs, the spokesman said. More than a dozen people, including children, from three families were displaced by the fire, Greater New York American Red Cross Spokesman Michael de Vulpillieres said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.