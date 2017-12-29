At least 12 people, including four children, were killed in a Bronx apartment building fire Thursday night that was the deadliest the city has seen in decades, officials said.

The victims were on every floor of the five-story building on Prospect Avenue, near East 187th Street, in Belmont, the FDNY said.

Five of the victims, a 1-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman and three unidentified men, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The others — two girls, ages 2 and 7; an unidentified boy; three women, ages 19, 37 and one unidentified; and one unidentified man — were pronounced dead at hospitals, according to police.

None of the names of the victims had been released as of Friday morning.

Four other people were in serious condition, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. At least 12 other people were rescued from the 25-unit building, where the fire started on the first floor at about 6:51 p.m. and spread quickly, officials said.

Elaine Williams, who lives on the first floor of the building, said she lost her daughter, sister and two of her nieces in the fire. Her brother-in-law was also badly burned, she said.

Williams was on her way home from work when her phone rang and someone told her about the blaze.

“I was calling my daughter to see where she is. She was upstairs with her aunt so she got caught in the fire too,” she said.

“I feel so empty. I feel so lost,” Williams said Friday morning outside the building. “Standing right here, my soul is gone. Four in one family? C’mon now. I don’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

Twum Bredu, 61, said his nephew Emmanuel Mensah, 28, who was back in the Bronx after training for the Army, was missing after the fire.

“We went to four hospitals and there is no sign of him,” Bredu said Friday morning.

Mensah was last seen by his roommate who escaped the fire with his children, Bredu said. “When they were coming out, he wasn’t with them.”

Police have not identified Mensah as one of the victims, but investigators were still searching the building for additional people.

With Mark Morales and Rajvi Desai