Rent-stabilized tenants of a Bronx apartment building say they’re fed up with the mold, trash and other hazardous conditions they live with every day.

On Thursday, the residents of 2701 Grand Concourse in Fordham Manor rallied alongside several community groups against landlord Robert Rosenberg, who they say has been harassing tenants and ignoring much-needed repair work.

"We see every kind of problem in our building; we don't have basic services, not enough heat, we need a new boiler, constant buyout offers and other forms of harassment, the elevator breaks every week, we don't even have salt for the sidewalks when it snows,” tenant representative Alex Nunez said.

Nunez called the trash in and around the building “out of control,” and added that it has largely contributed to a rat infestation. The tenants say they’ve been trying to meet with Rosenberg since October.

“We need a meeting with our landlord immediately,” he said.

A request for comment from Rosenberg’s building management company was not immediately returned Thursday.

The residents also are urging their state representatives, Assemb. Jose Rivera and Sen. Gustavo Rivera, to pass a package of legislation that would give rent-stabilized tenants more protections.

Among other goals, the Universal Rent Control platform seeks to stop preferential rent increases and eliminate vacancy decontrol, which allows landlords to raise rent to market value when a rent-stabilized tenant leaves the unit. The platform gained traction in the city last year after it was touted by several progressive Democratic candidates in the primary elections, including Cynthia Nixon and Jumaane Williams, but tenant advocate groups continue to push for its proposed reforms.