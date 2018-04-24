A man with a walker was grabbed from behind, placed in a chokehold and robbed of his wallet and cellphone inside a Bronx apartment building earlier this month, police said.

The 68-year-old victim was leaving the building, near Third Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania, at about 1 p.m. on April 12, when a man grabbed his sweatshirt, according to police and video of the attack.

Police released the surveillance footage of attack Monday night.

A man put a 68-year-old man with a walker in a chokehold and robbed him in the Bronx, police said https://t.co/6Y45UVxMYp pic.twitter.com/5ATQQwrX83 — amNewYork (@amNewYork) April 24, 2018

The suspect put the victim in a chokehold and dragged him into the staircase before going through his pockets and taking his cellphone and wallet, which had $300 in cash, police said.

The suspect then fled the building on foot, they said.

He is also wanted for a similar attack on Feb. 4, police said. In that case, he put a 48-year-old man in a chokehold and took his phone and wallet, containing $60 in cash and several credit cards.

The investigation is ongoing.