News Man with walker put in chokehold, robbed in the Bronx, NYPD says The suspect is also wanted for a similar robbery in February, cops said. Police have released a surveillance image of a man they are seeking in connection with the robbery of a man with a walker in the Bronx on April 12. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 24, 2018 9:44 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man with a walker was grabbed from behind, placed in a chokehold and robbed of his wallet and cellphone inside a Bronx apartment building earlier this month, police said. The 68-year-old victim was leaving the building, near Third Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania, at about 1 p.m. on April 12, when a man grabbed his sweatshirt, according to police and video of the attack. Police released the surveillance footage of attack Monday night. The suspect put the victim in a chokehold and dragged him into the staircase before going through his pockets and taking his cellphone and wallet, which had $300 in cash, police said. The suspect then fled the building on foot, they said. He is also wanted for a similar attack on Feb. 4, police said. In that case, he put a 48-year-old man in a chokehold and took his phone and wallet, containing $60 in cash and several credit cards. The investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.