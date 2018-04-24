LATEST PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
News

Man with walker put in chokehold, robbed in the Bronx, NYPD says

The suspect is also wanted for a similar robbery in February, cops said.

Police have released a surveillance image of a

Police have released a surveillance image of a man they are seeking in connection with the robbery of a man with a walker in the Bronx on April 12. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man with a walker was grabbed from behind, placed in a chokehold and robbed of his wallet and cellphone inside a Bronx apartment building earlier this month, police said.

The 68-year-old victim was leaving the building, near Third Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania, at about 1 p.m. on April 12, when a man grabbed his sweatshirt, according to police and video of the attack.

Police released the surveillance footage of attack Monday night.

The suspect put the victim in a chokehold and dragged him into the staircase before going through his pockets and taking his cellphone and wallet, which had $300 in cash, police said.

The suspect then fled the building on foot, they said.

He is also wanted for a similar attack on Feb. 4, police said. In that case, he put a 48-year-old man in a chokehold and took his phone and wallet, containing $60 in cash and several credit cards.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls North Korea statement 'big progress'
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown