The latest section of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the five-acre Pier 3, opened to the public on Tuesday.

The pier features a large central lawn area, movable furniture such as picnic tables and Adirondack chairs, an “exploratory labyrinth” and an event and performance space.

Officials said Tuesday’s opening was one of the final pieces of the 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, which is about 90 percent complete. The park covers 1.3 miles of waterfront that was previously inaccessible to the public.

The labyrinth includes a maze with a walk-in kaleidoscope and dance chimes, as well as railroad tracks and other items found in the parkland.

“The bowl-like lawn provides a serene interior that I think will draw people in, acting as a complementary counterbalance to the dynamics of river and city,” said Michael Van Valkenburgh, president and CEO of Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc., which designed the park.

Since breaking ground in 2008, the former industrial waterfront piers and shorefront have been transformed into a series of playgrounds, athletic fields, promenades and other recreational spaces.