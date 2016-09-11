Brooklyn J’Ouvert victim’s family starts fundraiser

The family of the teen who was killed last week during the Brooklyn J’Ouvert is seeking help to pay for his funeral costs.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend on behalf of the family Tyreke Borel, to raise $10,000 to fly the slain 17-year-old’s body to Trinidad for his funeral and burial. Borel and Tiarah Poyau, 22, were killed in two separate incidents in the early morning hours Sept. 5 in Brooklyn during the annual celebration.

Two other people, including a 72-year-old woman, were injured by gunfire during that time too. There have been no arrests in Borel’s death, but cops arrested Regeneld Moise in connection with Poyau’s murder.

As of Sunday morning, the fundraising campaign raised over $1,300.