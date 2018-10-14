Police have arrested an MTA bus driver they say exposed himself to two girls last week in Brooklyn while wearing MTA apparel.

On Oct. 8 around 4:30 p.m., the suspect drove up to a 14-year-old girl at Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park in a Toyota minivan and asked her for directions, officials said. During their interaction, he exposed himself to the girl, police said.

At around the same time on Thursday, he approached an 11-year-old girl on Colonial Road, cops say. From inside a parked dark-colored SUV, he asked her for directions to McDonald's, police said.

He asked her to get inside the car to better help with his directions and as the victim got closer, she saw that he was exposing himself, police said.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Matthew Wohlfahrt, was wearing an MTA cap during the first incident and a light blue button-down shirt with an MTA patch in the second, according to the NYPD.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, later identified as Wohlfahrt, on Saturday.

He was arrested on Sunday and charged with grand larceny, multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).