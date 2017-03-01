Quantcast
Brooklyn woman found dead in East Flatbush home, NYPD says

March 1, 2017
The woman died of manual strangulation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Edna Pierre-Jacques was found dead in her East Flatbush home on Feb. 27, 2017, police said.
Edna Pierre-Jacques was found dead in her East Flatbush home on Feb. 27, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

The family of a Brooklyn woman was being questioned after her suspicious death on Monday, a law enforcement source said.

Edna Pierre-Jacques, 78, was found unconscious with head trauma and bruises in her home on Troy Avenue, between Avenue D and Clarendon Road, in East Flatbush just before 10 p.m., the NYPD said. The head of a hammer was found on the floor near her body, a source said.

Pierre-Jacques was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She died of manual strangulation, according to the medical examiner’s office, which deemed the case a homicide on Tuesday.  

Pierre-Jacques was discovered by her daughter and granddaughter, police said. Both were being questioned, they said.

On Wednesday, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said investigators “spoke at length” with Pierre-Jacques’ estranged husband, who lives in the same house and was the only other person there. There are no prior domestic-related incidents recorded, he said.

“We’re still quite a bit away from making an arrest in this case,” he said. “Right now we have a lot of forensics we have to get back before we move forward.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

With Alison Fox

