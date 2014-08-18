Cabdriver fatally hits cyclist, drags him 80 feet

Both the bike and cab were traveling south on Park Avenue.

A livery cabdriver allegedly hit and killed a 25-year-old man on a bicycle, dragging him on the ground, in Manhattan yesterday morning, police said.

Both the bike and the cab, driven by 65-year-old Nojeem Odunfa, were traveling south on Park Avenue when Odunfa tried to turn left onto 108th Street at about 5:15 a.m., police said.

Odunfa struck the biker, Jerrison Garcia, and then allegedly dragged him 80 feet along the road, police said.

Odunfa was charged with several offenses, including driving without a license and a right of way violation, police said. There were no passengers inside the cab at the time.

Odunfa was awaiting arraignment Monday and it could not be determined if he had retained an attorney.