At least four people were injured Monday afternoon when an SUV jumped the curb and slammed into two stores in Chelsea, FDNY officials said.

The unidentified victims were rushed to Bellevue with minor injuries after the vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into the sidewalk at 6th Avenue and 17th Street around 2:45 p.m., according to FDNY.

The NYPD said two of the victims were in the car, and the other two were pedestrians. An NYPD spokesperson said the driver of the SUV, which had TLC plates, was distracted by a sick passengers when they tried to go around another car on the road and swerved off the road.

Cops immediately closed off the street, according to witnesses. Ben Sparks, 43, was walking north on 6th Avenue when the crash happened.

“There was people on the ground and they were working on them,” he said. “It was really chaotic. They were really trying to get people away from the scene.”

Traffic reopened on Sixth Avenue about 45 minutes later.