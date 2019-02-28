A 25-year-old man was in critical condition after being pulled from a lake in Central Park on Thursday, officials said.

The man, who was not identified, appeared to have gone into the Harlem Meer on his own before 1:45 p.m., police and an FDNY spokesman said.

NYPD Emergency Service Unit and FDNY divers pulled the man out of the lake by 106th Street on the east side, but he was unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the man was in the water or why he went in.