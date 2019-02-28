News Man pulled from Central Park lake in critical condition A 25-year-old man was rescued from the Harlem Meer Thursday and hospitalized. Police pulled a 25-year-old man from the waters of Harlem Meer in Central Park on Thursday. The man was transported in critical condition. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated February 28, 2019 3:24 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 25-year-old man was in critical condition after being pulled from a lake in Central Park on Thursday, officials said. The man, who was not identified, appeared to have gone into the Harlem Meer on his own before 1:45 p.m., police and an FDNY spokesman said. NYPD Emergency Service Unit and FDNY divers pulled the man out of the lake by 106th Street on the east side, but he was unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how long the man was in the water or why he went in. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.