News Boy abandoned in Harlem by mom’s ex-boyfriend, NYPD says The 22-year-old man left the boy outside an apartment in Harlem, cops said. Antonio Staton is being sought after he left a 1-year-old boy alone in Harlem on Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 4, 2018 8:02 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are looking for the 22-year-old man who abandoned his ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old boy in front of a building in Harlem on Thursday. After picking the boy up from day care, Antonio Staton put him outside a basement apartment on West 132nd Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, at about 10:35 a.m., police said. He placed a table and a shopping cart around the child to keep him from getting out. Staton then threw away a diaper bag in a nearby garbage can and fled west on 132nd Street, police said. He was last seen walking north on Eighth Avenue. The NYPD released a photo of Staton Thursday night. The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was in good health, police said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.