Boy abandoned in Harlem by mom’s ex-boyfriend, NYPD says

The 22-year-old man left the boy outside an apartment in Harlem, cops said.

Antonio Staton is being sought after he left

By Nicole Brown
Police are looking for the 22-year-old man who abandoned his ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old boy in front of a building in Harlem on Thursday.

After picking the boy up from day care, Antonio Staton put him outside a basement apartment on West 132nd Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, at about 10:35 a.m., police said. He placed a table and a shopping cart around the child to keep him from getting out.

Staton then threw away a diaper bag in a nearby garbage can and fled west on 132nd Street, police said. He was last seen walking north on Eighth Avenue.

The NYPD released a photo of Staton Thursday night.

The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was in good health, police said.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

