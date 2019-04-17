A young boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a van in Far Rockaway, Queens, police said.

The boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, became pinned between the van and a school bus on Gipson Street, near Beach Channel Drive, according to cops. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had just gotten off the bus.

The child was rushed to St. John's Episcopal Hospital in critical condition but couldn't be saved, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

