Child dies after being pinned between school bus, van in Queens, NYPD says

The boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was pronounced dead at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, police said.

A child died in Far Rockaway, Queens on Wednesday after he became pinned between a van and a school bus, police said. Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

A young boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a van in Far Rockaway, Queens, police said.

The boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, became pinned between the van and a school bus on Gipson Street, near Beach Channel Drive, according to cops. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had just gotten off the bus.

The child was rushed to St. John's Episcopal Hospital in critical condition but couldn't be saved, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.

