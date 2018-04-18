News Child falls from window of Queens building, suffers minor injuries, NYPD says The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. A child fell from a second-floor window of a building in Queens on Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 18, 2018 4:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 2-year-old is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Queens building on Wednesday, police said. Just after 2:30 p.m., the unidentified child fell out of the building on Myrtle Avenue, near 81st Road in Glendale. The toddler landed on a cushioned surface, police said, avoiding what could have been a tragic situation. The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, according to cops. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.