A 2-year-old is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Queens building on Wednesday, police said.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the unidentified child fell out of the building on Myrtle Avenue, near 81st Road in Glendale.

The toddler landed on a cushioned surface, police said, avoiding what could have been a tragic situation.

The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, according to cops.