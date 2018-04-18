LATEST PAPER
53° Good Evening
Child falls from window of Queens building, suffers minor injuries, NYPD says

The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A child fell from a second-floor window of

A child fell from a second-floor window of a building in Queens on Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
A 2-year-old is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Queens building on Wednesday, police said.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the unidentified child fell out of the building on Myrtle Avenue, near 81st Road in Glendale.

The toddler landed on a cushioned surface, police said, avoiding what could have been a tragic situation.

The child was taken to a hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, according to cops.

