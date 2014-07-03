Child dies in Brooklyn hit-and-run; 2 injured

The two survivors are in critical condition, police said.

UPDATE: Police identified the suspect on Friday morning as Robert Decarlo, 26, of Brooklyn. He is still missing as of Friday morning.

A man driving a stolen vehicle in Brooklyn slammed into three people, including two kids, and then fled the scene, police said. Police said one of the victims, 12-year-old Joey Sellers, died.

The man, identified by police as Robert Decarlo, was driving the stolen Dodge Caravan east on Flatlands Avenue on Wednesday when he hopped the curb between East 46th Street and Schenectady Avenue just before 4:45 p.m. He hit two girls — 9 and 12 years old — and a 38-year-old woman who were walking there, police said, before running away.

The car was left on top of a fire hydrant there, police said. The two survivors were in critical condition, police said.