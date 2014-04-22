LATEST PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
News

Column: Netflix plans another price hike

Minyanville

Minyanville

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE
Print

Remember when Netflix tried to raise its prices back in 2011 and nearly killed the business? Customers went ballistic. The stock price tanked. Analysts said the company had tarnished its image irreparably. Saturday Night Live was making fun of Netflix.

Three years after that fiasco, Netflix is raising its price again. But it's going to be different this time. Really.

In part, it will be different because Netflix learned its lesson the hard way.

The company announced Monday that it plans to raise prices sometime in the next several months by $1 or $2 per month, depending on the market. There will be no change for "a generous time period" for current subscribers, possibly as long as a year or two.

Full story at Minyanville.

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants