The Staten Island Ferry’s famous concession stand will soon return to the iconic boats for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday.

The DOT — along with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which manages concessions contracts for the ferry — selected Dunkin as the on-board food vendor through a request for proposal process that started Jan. 30 and ended on March 7 this year.

By mid-January 2025, hungry ferry-goers will enjoy chocolate-frosted, jelly- and Boston cream donuts and other delicious delights on their 25-minute ride across New York Harbor from Lower Manhattan to St. George, Staten Island. Dunkin will also offer a variety of coffees and other beverages for passengers to enjoy along the scenic trip.

It is too early to say if the stand will sell classic Dunkin breakfast sandwiches, but the DOT confirmed that beer will once again be for sale on the boat, just as it was before the pandemic.

DOT officials said that as such, Dunkin is pursuing the necessary permits to sell adult beverages on board the fleet, which carries more than 15 million passengers annually.

“The Staten Island Ferry is the busiest municipal ferry service in the country, and we are pleased that riders will soon be able to enjoy concessions once again,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. “The Staten Island Ferry is an iconic part of the fabric of our city and we look forward to offering its millions of riders food and beverages.”

Dunkin’ will first operate concession stands inside two ferryboats from the Staten Island Ferry’s newest class, the Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis and the Dorothy Day. The DOT plans to add Dunkin food stands to additional ferryboats in the fleet at a later date to be announced.

According to the DOT, the agreement with Dunkin’ is for 10 years, with the option for NYCEDC to extend the lease for two additional five-year periods, for a total of 20 years.

“The Staten Island Ferry serves thousands of New Yorkers and visitors every day, and NYCEDC is thrilled to bring concessions back on board to enhance the experience for all riders,” NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball said.“NYCEDC is grateful to our partners at the NYC Department of Transportation and look forward to New Yorkers purchasing food and drinks onboard the ferry once again.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said the return of food on board the ferry, which is free to ride, is welcomed news.

“We are pleased that the concession is returning after many years of staying vacant,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said. “We believe the concession is a nice convenience for ferry riders.”

Assembly Member Charles Fall called the news a “long-overdue improvement” for the iconic NYC boat ride.

“This is a welcome and long-overdue improvement for the Staten Island Ferry, which is a lifeline for thousands of commuters and visitors every day,” he said.