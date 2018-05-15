Coney Island’s iconic boardwalk is now in the same league as the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building and the Unisphere.

The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission voted Tuesday morning to make Riegelmann Boardwalk an official city landmark. Elected officials, Brooklynites and Coney Island businesses have long advocated for the designation for the walkway, which opened exactly 95 years ago Tuesday, to protect it from any major changes.

“It’s the place where southern Brooklynites can go to reconnect with the beauty of the natural world. That’s what makes this designation so important,” City Councilman Mark Treyger, who has been advocating for the landmark since 2014, said in a statement.

The walkway first opened on May 15, 1923, between Ocean Parkway and West 37th Street. An additional 4,000 feet were added east to Coney Island Avenue two years later, and 1,500 feet reaching to Corbin Place in 1941.

The boardwalk will join other landmarked buildings and structures along the beach, including the Wonder Wheel, Parachute Jump and Childs Restaurant Building.