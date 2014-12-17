Coney Island to have a ‘digital ball drop’ on New Year’s Eve

A countdown at the Parachute Jump will culminate with a simulated drop.

Brooklynites looking to ring in 2015 with an iconic New York ball drop won’t have to leave the borough to do so.

Coney Island will host its own take on the longstanding New York tradition this New Year’s Eve, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will announce Thursday.

A countdown at the Parachute Jump will culminate with a simulated digital ball drop, Adams said, followed by a fireworks display.

Adams will announce details of the event Thursday

The new event joins other popular public New Year’s Eve festivities in Brooklyn, including the annual countdown and fireworks display at Grand Army Plaza.

Thousands are expected for the ball drop at Times Square, a New York City tradition since 1907

