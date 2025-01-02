A construction worker perished in Midtown on Thursday morning during a workplace mishap that left his colleagues stunned and angry.

A construction worker died at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Midtown on Thursday morning during a workplace mishap that left his colleagues stunned and angry.

Police sources said the tragic incident occurred at around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 inside of 301 Park Ave., the iconic address that is undergoing major renovations ahead of an anticipated spring reopening.

The Department of Buildings (DOB) issued an order halting all work on the site until further notice.

A 45-year-old man was on the job site when he somehow fell at least two floors, killing him. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the injuries he suffered appeared to be consistent with a fall.

Police have yet to release the deceased’s identity, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the DOB, the worker was helping a licensed electrician install metal framing for wiring and related equipment in a catwalk area between the third and fourth floors. The catwalk suddenly gave way as the worker walked upon it, causing the victim and the electrician to fall 40 feet into a third-floor bathroom.

One construction worker, who asked to remain anonymous, told amNewYork Metro that activity was immediately shut down and crew members were ordered to go home.

While the worker said they did not know the deceased, the incident left them shocked and horrified for the colleague’s family.

“They told us we have to stop working,” the construction worker said. “The first thing I think of is his family and if he had kids.”

Numerous construction workers could be observed pouring out of the Waldorf-Astoria on Thursday, some appearing visibly shaken.

The Department of Buildings’ database showed that the Waldorf-Astoria site has had a number of reported on-the-job incidents on the premises dating back to 2022.

In June 2023, a site safety manager reported that a worker fell off a ladder while performing electrical work, prompting an EMS response. One month earlier, a subcontractor ran over his foot with an electric jack.

Complaints were previously issued for improper document filing and violating Local Law 78 with regard to the June 2023 accident.

“Falls are consistently the biggest threat to the safety of workers on the construction site, which is why contractors and site safety professionals are mandated to implement extensive safeguards to prevent them from happening,” the DOB said in a statement on Jan. 2. “We are committed to fully investigating the series of events that led to this fall and taking appropriate enforcement actions against the responsible parties if we find that any safety rules were ignored.”