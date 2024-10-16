Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Victory was in the air for Elizabeth Street Garden advocates on Wednesday as a judge stayed an eviction order for the popular Lower Manhattan greenspace that the city wants to close.

The appellate court has stayed an eviction that was served to the Elizabeth Street Garden in SoHo on Oct. 2. However, the stay is only temporary.

“The motion is returnable on Oct. 30, 2024,” Joseph Reiver, the garden’s executive director, told amNewYork Metro. “Yesterday, we notified Housing Preservation & Development (HPD), the Corporation Council for the City of New York and the City Marshal of this court order.“

HPD plans to turn the one-acre garden into an affordable housing complex for low-income seniors.

The garden has been fighting to stay open for more than 11 years. It had been scheduled to close tomorrow, Oct. 17.

For more than 30 years, the Elizabeth Street Garden has been a place of tranquility for New Yorkers. People of all ages frequent the park for many reasons, including to observe nature, take a stroll, or just escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Neighbors, elected officials and park-goers of all ages advocated for years to preserve the greenspace. Thousands of people have even sent letters to Mayor Eric Adams asking him to save the garden.

However, the city wants to close the garden to build low-income housing. Dubbed the “Haven Green” development, the complex is planned to have approximately 123 units of affordable housing for seniors; 30% of those units will be allocated for formerly homeless seniors.

Meanwhile, Reiver is working with NYC Council Member Christopher Marte to develop a private site proposal that they have called a “triple win” for the garden, community and affordable housing.

“We will continue to work with Council Member Marte on the private site proposal,” Reiver said. “The owners of two nearby sites are willing and ready to work on including affordable units in new developments as an alternative to destroying the garden. This solution provides more housing for those in need and preserves the garden with no loss to the community.”

A spokesperson for Marte previously told amNewYork Metro the city’s response has been to build on the garden.

“But now there’s a deal on the table that they shouldn’t be able to refuse: we’ve identified private development sites so that we can transfer the funding and housing subsidy currently tied to the garden’s destruction to these sites instead, then we can save the garden and build more affordable housing where there’d otherwise be none,” the spokesperson said. “If the Adams administration truly cares about working-class people having a place to live, they must take this deal.”