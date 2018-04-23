LATEST PAPER
Crown Heights attacks on 2 Jewish men condemned by Anti-Defamation League

The attacks “have rattled the Crown Heights community,” the Anti-Defamation League said.

There were two separate attacks on Jewish men

There were two separate attacks on Jewish men in Crown Heights in recent weeks, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information about two attacks on Jewish men in Brooklyn, the organization said Sunday.

“Two separate, unprovoked attacks against visibly Jewish men in Brooklyn over the last week have rattled the Crown Heights community,” the group said.

In one of the incidents, on April 14 near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, a man was punched in the face and left with a broken nose.

The other incident happened Saturday, near Rutland Road and Schenectady Avenue. The suspect allegedly told the man he hates Jews before he assaulted him, according to a CBS New York interview with the victim. He was left with a black eye, a broken rib and scratches on his neck and back.

The incidents were not related, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The hate crimes task force was investigating Saturday’s assault. Police did not confirm if the April 14 attack was being investigated as a hate crime.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information about the attacks is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. The reward will be given for information that leads to arrests and convictions, the ADL said.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

