For all of those Crumbs fans who have been wishing for a comeback, "The Profit" has heard your calls.

CNBC announced Thursday that several investors, including one of its stars, Marcus Lemonis, are working to buy the bankrupt cupcake chain which shut its doors earlier in the week. Crumbs CEO Edward Slezak confirmed it is working on something but didn't provide further details of the plan.

"We know that everyone has an emotional connection to the Crumbs brand and its products, and we're pleased to be in talks with various interested parties that are allowing us to pursue all of our options for the business, which includes consideration of restructuring alternatives," he said in a statement.

Lemonis is CEO of Camping World the host of CNBC reality show "The Profit" where he searches for small businesses that are going through tough times and invests in their comebacks. He was set to speak about his plans on the network Thursday.

Other reported investors include the Fischer family, which brought Dippin Dots back from bankruptcy.

Crumbs was removed from the Nasdaq Market last week forcing it to default on its loans.

The sudden closure of its stores shocked Crumbs fans around the country who loved its signature cupcakes. Some of their offerings went on sale on eBay for as much as $350 Thursday.