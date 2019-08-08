LATEST PAPER
Man dies days after being hit by cyclist in Manhattan, NYPD says

A man was struck by an unidentified cyclist

A man was struck by an unidentified cyclist in Manhattan on July 31, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 60-year-old man died days after he was struck by a hit-and-run cyclist in Manhattan, police said. 

Michael Collopy, of Harlem, was hit by an unidentified bicyclist in a marked bike lane on Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street in the Flatiron District shortly before noon on July 31, police said.

Collopy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with head trauma and died five days later. The medical examiner determined that his cause of death was a result of getting hit by the bike.

The cyclist did not stay at the scene, cops said. 

No arrests have been made, and the investigation was ongoing. 

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

