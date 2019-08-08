News Man dies days after being hit by cyclist in Manhattan, NYPD says A man was struck by an unidentified cyclist in Manhattan on July 31, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 8, 2019 12:00 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 60-year-old man died days after he was struck by a hit-and-run cyclist in Manhattan, police said. Michael Collopy, of Harlem, was hit by an unidentified bicyclist in a marked bike lane on Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street in the Flatiron District shortly before noon on July 31, police said. Collopy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with head trauma and died five days later. The medical examiner determined that his cause of death was a result of getting hit by the bike. The cyclist did not stay at the scene, cops said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.