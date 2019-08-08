A 60-year-old man died days after he was struck by a hit-and-run cyclist in Manhattan, police said.

Michael Collopy, of Harlem, was hit by an unidentified bicyclist in a marked bike lane on Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street in the Flatiron District shortly before noon on July 31, police said.

Collopy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with head trauma and died five days later. The medical examiner determined that his cause of death was a result of getting hit by the bike.

The cyclist did not stay at the scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation was ongoing.