Delta plane gets stuck in snow at LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority says

A Delta Air Lines plane got stuck in the snow Saturday after it landed at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority said.

Flight 5964 from Chicago landed safely at 11:25 a.m., PA spokesman Steve Coleman said. But as the pilot was turning from the runway to the taxiway, the plane got stuck in the snow, he said.

The plane was pulled out by a tug about 30 minutes later, and it used its own power to make it to the gate, he said.

There were no injuries to the 73 passengers or the crew, and there was no damage to the plane, Coleman said.

Despite earlier reports that the plane skidded off the runway, Coleman said that is not the case.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, Coleman said.